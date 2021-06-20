Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Announce $4.29 EPS

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $4.82. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $4.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

NYSE:HD opened at $302.61 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.