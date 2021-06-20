Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Announce $4.29 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $4.82. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $4.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

NYSE:HD opened at $302.61 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

