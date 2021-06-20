Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of UHS opened at $146.71 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.