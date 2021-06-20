Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 52,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 218,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,643. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

