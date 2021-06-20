Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to Hold

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20.
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.