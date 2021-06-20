Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to Hold

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

