Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

RAVN stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

