Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Zedge has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

ZDGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

