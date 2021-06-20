Zilla (ZLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $159,367.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $321,302.85 and $159,367.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

