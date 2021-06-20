Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Up 3.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $116.98. Approximately 54,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,438,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

