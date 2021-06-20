Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $34,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $201.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

