Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.02 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 430.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

