Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.87. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.81 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.