-$0.02 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,348. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.14, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

