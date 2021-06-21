$0.11 EPS Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OIIM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,241. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

