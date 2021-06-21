-$0.12 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.