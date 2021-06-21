$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,703. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

