-$0.27 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is $0.36. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,135. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.05. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.