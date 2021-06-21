$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

