$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,822. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $56,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 544,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

