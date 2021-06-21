$0.64 EPS Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,302. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

