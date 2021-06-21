-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

RCKT opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

