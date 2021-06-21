$0.66 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

BMTC stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $878.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,720,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,000,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,511,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,954,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

