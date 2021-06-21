-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $832.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

