$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FMBH stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,966. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

