$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.68. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.59. 23,306,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,148,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

