$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.15. Ingevity has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

