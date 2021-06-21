$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $981.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,008,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,479,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,470,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

