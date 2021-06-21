10,852 Shares in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

