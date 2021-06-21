10,935 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $5,255,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $215,825,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 227,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion and a PE ratio of -9.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,054,253 shares of company stock worth $293,421,392. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

