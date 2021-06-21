10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 5,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,051,160.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.88. 667,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,854. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $203.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $181,568,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

