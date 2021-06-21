$11.33 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce sales of $11.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

SELB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $162,300. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 767,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 562,812 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 27,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

