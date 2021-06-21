111 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.99. 184,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,810. The company has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

