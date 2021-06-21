11,604 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,623. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

