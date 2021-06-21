1,330 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64.

