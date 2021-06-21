13,350 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.46 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

