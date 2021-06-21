135,728 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after buying an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,891. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

