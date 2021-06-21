$16.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce $16.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $69.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.42 billion to $88.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.46.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $172.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.47.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

