$174.75 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to announce $174.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.05 million and the highest is $180.10 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $698.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $711.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $742.67 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Life Storage by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 35.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 82.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 44.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $105.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.95. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

