$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,886. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

