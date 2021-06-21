$2.82 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.77. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CCS stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.