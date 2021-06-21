20,762 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

NYSE:AVB opened at $207.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

