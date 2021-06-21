2,215 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.15. 26,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

