$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,737. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.