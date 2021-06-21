$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,737. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

