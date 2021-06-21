$241.40 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to report $241.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.73 million and the highest is $248.20 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $908.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $431.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.02. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $453.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $232,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $67,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

