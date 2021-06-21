2,702 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

