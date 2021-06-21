2,747 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,747 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 122.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cree by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 389,532 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $91.04 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research began coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

