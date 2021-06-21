$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $197.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

