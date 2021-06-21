3,000 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $316.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,794 shares of company stock worth $33,243,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

