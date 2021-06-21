$301.06 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $301.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.54 million and the lowest is $289.00 million. Exelixis reported sales of $259.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

EXEL traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. 74,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,911,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

