3,017 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $23.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,490.01. The company had a trading volume of 57,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

