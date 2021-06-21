3,355,473 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Acquired by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,355,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,353,000. Arko comprises 4.4% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned 2.70% of Arko at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.46. 3,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,157. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARKO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.